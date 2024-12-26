Left Menu

Mystery on the Baltic Sea: Russian Ship Seized Over Cable Outages

Finnish authorities seized a Russian tanker suspected of damaging the critical undersea cables connecting Finland, Estonia, and Germany, causing significant disruptions. The Eagle S, part of Russia's shadow fleet, is at the center of a major investigation into potential sabotage, raising alarms across Baltic Sea nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Finnish authorities have taken decisive action in the Baltic Sea by seizing a Russian oil tanker suspected of damaging crucial undersea cables. The vessel, named the Eagle S, is being closely scrutinized as part of a broader investigation into possible acts of sabotage.

The Finnish National Bureau of Investigation identified an anchor from the ship as the likely cause of the disruptions, which severed internet connections and a vital power link with Estonia. This incident has intensified concerns about the vulnerability of undersea infrastructure amidst heightened geopolitical tensions.

Authorities are also on the lookout for Russia's so-called shadow fleet, with additional safeguarding measures being discussed at the government level in response to these alarming patterns of disruptions across the Baltic Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

