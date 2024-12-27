Left Menu

Tripura Leads the Way in Hydroponic Farming Revolution

Tripura is advancing hydroponic farming to counter climatic challenges and boost agricultural productivity. Scaling up operations to 500 square meters, the initiative supports farmers with high-demand crops. Funded by a government scheme, this sustainable technology promises significant returns, financial resilience, and caters to limited land resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:53 IST
Tripura Leads the Way in Hydroponic Farming Revolution
Rajib Ghosh, Deputy Director, Horticulture Research Center, Agartala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards sustainable agriculture, Tripura is scaling up its hydroponic farming initiatives, aligning with India's growing appetite for climate-smart agricultural practices. Previously dealing in portable systems, the state is now focusing on larger commercial operations, optimizing for areas covering at least 500 square meters to meet essential standards.

A testimony to this effort is a 560-square meter hydroponic unit in Tripura, primarily dedicated to cultivating leafy vegetables, which are increasingly in demand. Experts point to Tripura's changing climate patterns, including heavy rainfall and flooding, as driving forces behind the adoption of these resilient technologies. Although natural calamities cannot be prevented, the application of hydroponics can mitigate their detrimental impact on agriculture, as emphasized by Rajib Ghosh, Deputy Director at the Horticulture Research Center in Agartala.

The state's government has committed Rs 55 lakh to this initiative, despite the significant initial costs. However, experts predict that the economic returns will far exceed expenses in the coming years. Hydroponics not only enables cultivation in constrained land spaces but also propels farmers towards commercial production, thus enhancing their financial stability. These efforts align with Tripura's broader strategy to support farmers affected by recent floods through financial aid, ensuring sustained agricultural productivity and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024