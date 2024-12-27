Left Menu

Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Beacon of Wisdom and Integrity

Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting his immense contributions to India's progress and development. Esteemed as a guiding light for the Congress party, Singh's economic reforms and commitment to social justice continue to inspire leaders and citizens worldwide.

Updated: 27-12-2024 19:54 IST
Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid tribute on Friday to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, describing him as her "friend, philosopher, and guide." Mourning his passing, Gandhi said Singh was the "epitome of wisdom, nobility, and humility," whose leadership transformed the lives of millions of Indians.

Gandhi noted Singh's widespread admiration both nationally and internationally, emphasizing his statesmanship and remarkable contributions to India's economic landscape. As a visionary reformer, Singh's policies of deregulation and privatization initiated significant growth in India, positioning it as one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

The Congress Working Committee honored Singh with a resolution recognizing his crucial role in shaping India's political and economic spheres. Through his wisdom and dedication, Singh laid a foundation for future generations, leaving behind a legacy of integrity, compassion, and inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

