Left Menu

High-Profile Spiritual Leader Injured in Prayagraj Road Accident

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Arun Giri Maharaj from Awahan Akhara suffered injuries in a road accident near Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. His vehicle collided with an Innova attempting a reckless overtake. Currently hospitalized, his condition remains stable as authorities confirm non-life-threatening injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 10:06 IST
High-Profile Spiritual Leader Injured in Prayagraj Road Accident
Acharya Arun Giri Ji Maharaj receiving treatment at SRN Hospital after the accident.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Arun Giri Maharaj, a revered spiritual leader from Shri Panchdashnam Aawahan Akhara, was injured in a road accident late Friday night in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred as Giri Maharaj was traveling from Delhi to Allahabad, just 20 kilometers from the city, when his vehicle collided head-on with an Innova engaged in a dangerous overtaking maneuver.

Eyewitness Bhanu, who was driving the vehicle, recounted the event, stating, "An Innova came from the front and hit us directly while cutting across lanes, striking Maharaj Ji in the chest while I sustained a head injury." The collision resulted in extensive damage to their Fortuner. Dr. Neeraj, an Emergency Medical Officer at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj, reported, "Maharaj ji is under observation in a private room. His condition is stable, and he is receiving extensive medical care. He will be observed overnight."

Geetanand Giri, Secretary of Awahan Akhara, confirmed the circumstances surrounding the accident, noting that Acharya Ji was en route to a meeting in Allahabad. Fortunately, the injuries have been assessed as non-life-threatening, providing relief to followers concerned for the leader's well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI assistants expose vulnerabilities in academic assessments and learning objectives

Generative AI and the future of creative problem-solving: A paradigm shift

Fully open-source AI breakthrough could transform biomedical research

AI’s cognitive challenges: Why older chatbots struggle like aging humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024