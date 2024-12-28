High-Profile Spiritual Leader Injured in Prayagraj Road Accident

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Arun Giri Maharaj, a revered spiritual leader from Shri Panchdashnam Aawahan Akhara, was injured in a road accident late Friday night in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred as Giri Maharaj was traveling from Delhi to Allahabad, just 20 kilometers from the city, when his vehicle collided head-on with an Innova engaged in a dangerous overtaking maneuver.

Eyewitness Bhanu, who was driving the vehicle, recounted the event, stating, "An Innova came from the front and hit us directly while cutting across lanes, striking Maharaj Ji in the chest while I sustained a head injury." The collision resulted in extensive damage to their Fortuner. Dr. Neeraj, an Emergency Medical Officer at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj, reported, "Maharaj ji is under observation in a private room. His condition is stable, and he is receiving extensive medical care. He will be observed overnight."

Geetanand Giri, Secretary of Awahan Akhara, confirmed the circumstances surrounding the accident, noting that Acharya Ji was en route to a meeting in Allahabad. Fortunately, the injuries have been assessed as non-life-threatening, providing relief to followers concerned for the leader's well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)