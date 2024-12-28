Energy Dispute Heats Up: Slovakia and Ukraine Tensions Rise
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy accused Slovak Prime Minister Fico of opening a 'second energy front' against Ukraine under Russian influence. This dispute centers on gas transit and poses threats to Ukraine's emergency power supply in the face of ongoing Russian attacks on its power infrastructure.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has leveled accusations against Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, claiming he is acting on Russian orders to launch a "second energy front" against Ukraine. The conflict arises amidst escalating tensions over gas transit between the two nations.
In a statement posted on platform X, Zelenskiy alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed Fico to act against Ukraine, risking Slovakia's own national interest in the process. The escalating situation has added further strain to the region already fraught with geopolitical tensions.
Zelenskiy criticized Fico's threats to sever Ukraine's emergency power supply during the winter months, at a time when Russian attacks on Ukrainian power infrastructure persist. The Ukrainian leader's remarks highlight concerns over energy security amid ongoing regional conflicts.
