Left Menu

Zelenskiy says sanctioned China's companies helped Russia produce missiles

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Chinese companies that Kyiv earlier imposed sanctions on were involved in the production of Russian Iskander missiles.

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:14 IST
Zelenskiy says sanctioned China's companies helped Russia produce missiles

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Chinese companies that Kyiv earlier imposed sanctions on were involved in the production of Russian Iskander missiles. "Today, we have expanded our Ukrainian sanctions against nearly a hundred more entities - natural and legal persons - most of whom are involved in the production of such missiles -Iskanders - like those that struck our Kharkiv," Zelenskiy said in a statement on X.

"Many of these entities are Russian, but unfortunately, some are also from China," he said. China's foreign ministry earlier dismissed as "groundless" the accusation by Zelenskiy that the country had been supplying weapons to Russia, saying China has never made lethal weapons available to any party to the Ukraine crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025