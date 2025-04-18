Zelenskiy says sanctioned China's companies helped Russia produce missiles

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Chinese companies that Kyiv earlier imposed sanctions on were involved in the production of Russian Iskander missiles. "Today, we have expanded our Ukrainian sanctions against nearly a hundred more entities - natural and legal persons - most of whom are involved in the production of such missiles -Iskanders - like those that struck our Kharkiv," Zelenskiy said in a statement on X.

"Many of these entities are Russian, but unfortunately, some are also from China," he said. China's foreign ministry earlier dismissed as "groundless" the accusation by Zelenskiy that the country had been supplying weapons to Russia, saying China has never made lethal weapons available to any party to the Ukraine crisis.

