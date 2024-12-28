Left Menu

Severe Weather in Himachal Pradesh: Snow, Rain, and Cold Wave Alert

Himachal Pradesh faces continued rainfall and snowfall, especially in higher altitudes, as the region experiences severe cold. The Indian Meteorological Department warns of moderate to heavy snowfall affecting daily life and job activities, with colder temperatures expected over the coming days.

Visuals of rain in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the lower hills of Himachal Pradesh, light rainfall with occasional moderate spells is expected to persist until midnight on Saturday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The mid-hills are similarly forecasted to experience sporadic light rain and snowfall until Sunday morning.

The IMD predicted that high-altitude areas will continue to receive moderate snowfall, with several heavy bursts anticipated until Sunday noon. Specific districts including NE-Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and parts of Mandi, Lahul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and northern Sirmaur are likely to see heavy precipitation until tomorrow morning.

Severe cold conditions are likely to prevail across much of the state over the next 12 hours. With further cold waves, dense fog, and ground frost expected from December 30, Shimla and nearby regions are already experiencing sporadic light precipitation, affecting residents and daily wage workers dramatically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

