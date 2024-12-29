Left Menu

Bihar Protests Escalate Over BPSC Exam Controversy

Bihar police used water cannons on protesting BPSC aspirants demanding a re-exam for the controversial 70th prelims. Political figures criticized government handling of the protests. Allegations of a leaked exam paper persist, though officials deny it. Students continue advocating for fairness amidst political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 22:28 IST
Bihar Police lathi charge, use water cannon to disperse BPSC aspirants (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar police resorted to using water cannons on Sunday to disperse a group of BPSC aspirants protesting at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, demanding a re-examination for the 70th prelims. According to SP City Sweety Sahrawat, the demonstrators clashed with the police, prompting the law enforcement to take action.

Leading the demonstrations, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor assured support for the students, demanding a reevaluation of the exam allegedly affected by a paper leak. He confirmed that discussions with government officials were underway, while urging students to protest within legal boundaries.

Opposition voices, including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, criticized the Bihar government, questioning Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. Examination Controller, Rajesh Kumar Singh, dismissed paper leak allegations, affirming no evidence supports these claims and announced a retest for specific centers while dismissing the need for a general re-exam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

