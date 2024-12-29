Bihar Protests Escalate Over BPSC Exam Controversy

Bihar police resorted to using water cannons on Sunday to disperse a group of BPSC aspirants protesting at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, demanding a re-examination for the 70th prelims. According to SP City Sweety Sahrawat, the demonstrators clashed with the police, prompting the law enforcement to take action.

Leading the demonstrations, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor assured support for the students, demanding a reevaluation of the exam allegedly affected by a paper leak. He confirmed that discussions with government officials were underway, while urging students to protest within legal boundaries.

Opposition voices, including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, criticized the Bihar government, questioning Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. Examination Controller, Rajesh Kumar Singh, dismissed paper leak allegations, affirming no evidence supports these claims and announced a retest for specific centers while dismissing the need for a general re-exam.

