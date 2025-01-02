Tragic New Year Celebration: Three Found Dead in Bhaderwah

Three men from Jammu were discovered dead in a guest house in Bhaderwah, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday evening, according to police officials.

The individuals, identified as Mukesh Singh, Ashutosh Singh, and Sunny Choudhary, had travelled to the area to celebrate the New Year.

The Senior Superintendent of Police in Doda, Sandeep Mehta, reported that the incident was brought to their attention after Ashutosh Singh failed to respond to calls from his family. Upon investigation, the group was located in a hotel room with the door locked from the inside, and upon entry, all three were found unconscious and later declared dead by a team of doctors.

A forensic team is involved, with initial findings suggesting suffocation as the cause of death. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)