Tragic New Year Celebration: Three Found Dead in Bhaderwah

Three men from Jammu, intending to celebrate New Year in Bhaderwah, were found dead in a guest house. Police suspect suffocation but are investigating the incident further. A forensic team confirmed the deaths, and the case is under investigation to ascertain the precise circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 09:05 IST
Tragic New Year Celebration: Three Found Dead in Bhaderwah
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three men from Jammu were discovered dead in a guest house in Bhaderwah, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday evening, according to police officials.

The individuals, identified as Mukesh Singh, Ashutosh Singh, and Sunny Choudhary, had travelled to the area to celebrate the New Year.

The Senior Superintendent of Police in Doda, Sandeep Mehta, reported that the incident was brought to their attention after Ashutosh Singh failed to respond to calls from his family. Upon investigation, the group was located in a hotel room with the door locked from the inside, and upon entry, all three were found unconscious and later declared dead by a team of doctors.

A forensic team is involved, with initial findings suggesting suffocation as the cause of death. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

