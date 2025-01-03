Rivers of Discontent: India's Concerns Over China's Tibetan Dam

India's foreign ministry has voiced its concerns to China regarding plans to construct a hydropower dam in Tibet. The dam is set to be built on the Yarlung Zangbo river, which is a crucial water source as it flows into India under the name of the Brahmaputra.

Chinese authorities maintain that their hydropower initiatives in Tibet will exert little impact on the surrounding environment or water supplies downstream. Despite this assurance, both India and Bangladesh have aired apprehensions about the project's potential consequences for the region's water resources.

The Yarlung Zangbo, transitioning into the Brahmaputra river, winds through India's northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam before reaching Bangladesh. This proposed development has thus become a cornerstone of regional diplomatic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)