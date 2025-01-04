Rajasthan's Job Plan: A Bright Future for Youth & Edutech's Growth

In a move that underscores his administration's commitment to youth employment, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has announced the release of an examination calendar set for 2025. This initiative outlines the availability of 81,500 government job positions as the state government aligns its priorities with the aspirations of young job seekers.

The government, staying true to its promise of transparency and efficiency, is poised to distribute appointment letters to 13,500 candidates by January. This strategic effort is part of a broader push to meet job seekers' expectations and provide timely recruitment and appointments within the state.

On another front, Klassroom Edutech, a pioneering AI-driven education platform, has announced a successful funding round led by ah! Ventures. This growth capital infusion highlights the company's strong business model, which benefits from Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's continued investment. The funding round signals potential future expansions and the possibility of a public offering.

(With inputs from agencies.)