Left Menu

Rajasthan's Job Plan: A Bright Future for Youth & Edutech's Growth

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma unveils a 2025 job calendar for 81,500 roles, with imminent appointments for 13,500. Focused on transparency, Sharma bolsters employment. Meanwhile, Klassroom Edutech secures funding, advancing its AI-driven platform, with support from investor Suniel Shetty, hinting at future market expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 10:27 IST
Rajasthan's Job Plan: A Bright Future for Youth & Edutech's Growth
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that underscores his administration's commitment to youth employment, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has announced the release of an examination calendar set for 2025. This initiative outlines the availability of 81,500 government job positions as the state government aligns its priorities with the aspirations of young job seekers.

The government, staying true to its promise of transparency and efficiency, is poised to distribute appointment letters to 13,500 candidates by January. This strategic effort is part of a broader push to meet job seekers' expectations and provide timely recruitment and appointments within the state.

On another front, Klassroom Edutech, a pioneering AI-driven education platform, has announced a successful funding round led by ah! Ventures. This growth capital infusion highlights the company's strong business model, which benefits from Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's continued investment. The funding round signals potential future expansions and the possibility of a public offering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025