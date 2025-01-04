Mahakumbh 2025: A Digital Leap in Rail Travel

The Uttar Pradesh government is set on making Mahakumbh 2025 not only a divine and grand celebration but also a digital phenomenon. As part of this push, Indian Railways has launched an innovative initiative to revamp the ticketing process for the event. According to a press release, for the first time, the Prayagraj Railway Division will use QR codes printed on the jackets of railway employees to issue digital tickets. This groundbreaking move is designed to eliminate the need for devotees to stand in long queues, simplifying the process for travelers and authorities alike.

To further support the Digital Mahakumbh vision, Indian Railways has introduced a toll-free helpline, a dedicated website, and the Mahakumbh Mela App to assist visitors. In a trailblazing effort, the North Central Railway has introduced a ticketing system that utilizes QR codes on the jackets worn by railway staff, allowing visitors to seamlessly book tickets for the Mahakumbh. Millions of pilgrims anticipated to visit Prayagraj during the event will benefit from this innovative approach.

Amit Malviya, senior PRO of the Prayagraj Railway Division, announced that personnel from the commercial department will be assigned special duties at Prayagraj Junction. They will wear unique green jackets bearing QR codes, which devotees can scan with their mobile phones to access the UTS mobile app, enabling them to book unreserved tickets without delay. This novel ticketing system not only offers devotees a hassle-free experience but also mitigates the logistical challenges typical of large-scale gatherings by integrating digital payment systems.

Malviya also highlighted that railway personnel sporting the QR code jackets will be strategically placed across railway premises to aid devotees in their ticket-booking process. Furthermore, these QR codes will offer access to other crucial services, elevating the overall travel experience. This visionary initiative by the North Central Railway marks a crucial step towards realizing the Digital India and Digital Mahakumbh objectives envisioned by the government's dual-engine administration, delivering a seamless and unique experience for all attendees. (ANI)

