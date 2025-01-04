NIA Crackdown on CPI (Maoist) Leads to Key Arrests Across India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made significant strides in its ongoing investigation into a CPI (Maoist) conspiracy case in Jharkhand, apprehending Bachha Singh on Friday. Singh, a Govindpur(B) resident in Bokaro, was a key suspect named in a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him.

This case was transferred to the NIA in August 2023 from local police, implicating Singh under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act. As Secretary of the banned Majdoor Sanghatan Samiti (MSS), Singh allegedly facilitated funding to advance CPI (Maoist) activities in Jharkhand.

Simultaneously, in West Bengal, the NIA arrested Mohan Mondal in connection with the Bijoy Bhunia abduction and murder case. Mondal's arrest marked the third in this high-profile case since its transfer from Moyna police as per Calcutta High Court's April directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)