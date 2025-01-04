NIA Crackdown on CPI (Maoist) Leads to Key Arrests Across India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently arrested key suspects in conspiracy cases linked to the CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand and West Bengal. The agency nabbed Bachha Singh in Bokaro and Mohan Mondal in Pune, as investigations into various activities intensify under UAPA and CLA Acts.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made significant strides in its ongoing investigation into a CPI (Maoist) conspiracy case in Jharkhand, apprehending Bachha Singh on Friday. Singh, a Govindpur(B) resident in Bokaro, was a key suspect named in a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him.
This case was transferred to the NIA in August 2023 from local police, implicating Singh under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act. As Secretary of the banned Majdoor Sanghatan Samiti (MSS), Singh allegedly facilitated funding to advance CPI (Maoist) activities in Jharkhand.
Simultaneously, in West Bengal, the NIA arrested Mohan Mondal in connection with the Bijoy Bhunia abduction and murder case. Mondal's arrest marked the third in this high-profile case since its transfer from Moyna police as per Calcutta High Court's April directive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Ferry Collision Sparks Investigation in Mumbai Waters
Viral Video Sparks Investigation into Assault of Couple in Love
Controversy Erupts in Karnataka Legislature: BJP Leader's Abusive Language Sparks Investigation
Diplomatic Tensions: China's Involvement in Baltic Sea Cable Investigation
China Shares Data on Baltic Sea Cable Investigation