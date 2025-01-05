Crisis at Sea: The Rohingya Struggle in Southeast Asian Waters

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 - Malaysia's coast guard recently intercepted two vessels carrying almost 300 undocumented Myanmar migrants found near exhaustion from lack of food and water, near Langkawi. The agency provided essentials like food supplies and clean drinking water to the migrants discovered on Friday two nautical miles southwest of the Malaysian resort island.

Director-General Mohd Rosli Abdullah said, "We are closely cooperating with Thai enforcement agencies to gather more information on the boats' movement." The coast guard refrained from specifying if the migrants were Rohingya, a Muslim minority group facing persecution and denied citizenship in Myanmar.

The Malaysian police detained 196 undocumented Myanmar migrants on Friday after their boat reached Langkawi's shores. Among the detained were 71 children and 57 women, presumed to be Rohingya. Detainees underwent documentation procedures and health evaluations, stated the police.

Many Rohingya embark on perilous sea journeys, often during calmer seas from October to April, aiming to reach neighboring nations such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand. Malaysia, which does not officially recognize refugee status, has recently turned away boats carrying Rohingya and detained thousands in crowded centers as part of a crackdown on undocumented migrants.

