Drone Attack Threatens Zaporizhzhya's Safety

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported hearing loud blasts near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. These coincided with reports of a drone attack on the plant's training center. The agency has not confirmed any impact or casualties, although there are concerning claims of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 03:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported loud explosions near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant on Sunday. This coincided with accounts of an alleged drone strike targeting the facility's training center, according to the agency's director general, Rafael Mariano Grossi. The IAEA has yet to confirm any damage or casualties.

In a statement, Grossi highlighted the agency's awareness of the reported drone attack at the ZNPP training center, located just beyond the site's immediate perimeter. He clarified that initial reports suggest that there have been no casualties and no damage to the nuclear power plant's essential equipment.

The situation has raised concerns about the security and safety measures surrounding one of Europe's largest nuclear facilities. However, the IAEA continues to monitor developments closely to assess any potential risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

