Amit Shah Honors Guru Gobind Singh at Prakash Parv

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Guru Gobind Singh at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib. The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Committee requested the release of 'Bandi Singhs,' jailed for decades. Celebrations were held across India, and calls were made for renaming a university and airport as tributes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:47 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi on Monday to honor Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary, known as Prakash Parv. Harmeet Singh Kalka, President of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, urged for the release of 'Bandi Singhs,' who have been imprisoned for over 30 years following Shah's visit.

During Prakash Parv, Shah honored Guru Gobind Singh, aligning with the Sikh demand for a sympathetic review of 'Bandi Singhs,' long-incarcerated prisoners. Political neutrality was asked in handling these cases. Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan paid respects at Takhat Shri Harimandir in Patna, emphasizing the gurudwara's inspirational role in promoting 'sewa' or selfless service.

Governor Khan proposed renaming Indira Gandhi International Airport and a new university in Delhi after Guru Teg Bahadur, calling it a fitting tribute. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion, highlighting Guru Gobind Singh's visionary ideas for a progressive and compassionate society. January 6th marks the celebration of this revered Sikh Guru who founded the Khalsa Panth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

