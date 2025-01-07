Poland's Power Play: Aiding Ukraine Amidst Slovak Threats

In a recent development, Poland has announced its readiness to support Ukraine with electricity supplies, subject to a formal request. This assurance comes in light of threats from Slovakia to sever power links with Ukraine.

Paulina Hennig-Kloska, Poland's Minister of Climate and Environment, confirmed the country's readiness during an interview with TVP Info. Poland's stance is a counter to actions proposed by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who hinted at reducing both energy support and refugee aid to Ukraine.

Fico's administration has demanded compensation for economic losses attributed to the cessation of Russian gas flows via Ukraine. The situation presents a challenging dynamic, as Poland positions itself as a key ally to Ukraine under the evolving regional circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)