2025 Maha Kumbh: A Grand Confluence of Faith in Prayagraj

In a vibrant display of spiritual unity, the 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is poised to welcome the three major 'akharas' of the Vaishnav sect on January 13. The Digambar, Nirvani, and Nirmohi akharas, formed post-Mughal era, will be among the centerpiece attractions in this massive event.

Leading the grand procession will be Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, accompanied by key religious leaders, including the mahants of the three akharas. Amid robust security, the procession will move with elephants, horses, and camels, encapsulating the grandeur of the occasion. Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta has assured a successful festival, echoing the achievements of the 2019 Kumbh.

A meticulous security operation, led by Deputy Inspector General Vaibhav Krishna, underscores the commitment to safety, focusing on critical areas like Sangam Ghat. Religious leader Mahamandaleshwar Kaushalya Nand Giri of Kinnar Akhara performed rituals to bless the event, as officials prepare to accommodate over 40 crore devotees for this auspicious gathering.

