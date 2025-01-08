Strategic Strike: Ukraine Hits Russian Fuel Supply
Ukraine reportedly struck a Russian oil depot fueling a military airfield in Engels, causing significant logistical hurdles for Russian strategic bombers. The attack, involving long-range Ukrainian capabilities, led to multiple explosions and a massive fire. The strike critically impacts Russia's ability to target Ukrainian cities.
Ukraine claimed a significant victory against Russian military capabilities with a strategic overnight strike on a Russian oil depot in Engels, known to supply a military airfield. The Ukrainian military reported multiple explosions and a large fire at the Kristal oil depot on Wednesday.
The strike heavily damages logistical operations for Russia's strategic bombers stationed at the Engels-2 military airfield. The Ukrainian military, through a Telegram statement, highlighted that this success severely limits Russia's capacity to target civilian areas within Ukraine.
Ukraine's presidential adviser, Oleksandr Kamyshin, noted that the operation utilized Ukrainian-developed long-range technologies. Meanwhile, Russian local authorities confirmed a significant fire occurred at an industrial site in the Saratov region due to the drone attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
