Strategic Strike: Ukraine Hits Russian Fuel Supply

Ukraine claimed a significant victory against Russian military capabilities with a strategic overnight strike on a Russian oil depot in Engels, known to supply a military airfield. The Ukrainian military reported multiple explosions and a large fire at the Kristal oil depot on Wednesday.

The strike heavily damages logistical operations for Russia's strategic bombers stationed at the Engels-2 military airfield. The Ukrainian military, through a Telegram statement, highlighted that this success severely limits Russia's capacity to target civilian areas within Ukraine.

Ukraine's presidential adviser, Oleksandr Kamyshin, noted that the operation utilized Ukrainian-developed long-range technologies. Meanwhile, Russian local authorities confirmed a significant fire occurred at an industrial site in the Saratov region due to the drone attack.

