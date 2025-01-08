CM Yadav Defends State Schemes Amidst Opposition Criticism

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has defended his government against allegations leveled by state Congress president Jitu Patwari, who accused the BJP-led regime of launching schemes merely for speeches and events. Yadav, eager to set the record straight, emphasized his administration's ongoing recruitment efforts, approving over a lakh posts in the last year alone.

Yadav asserted that the state's commitments as per the Sankalp Patra, a promissory note, are being fulfilled seriously. He cited examples of recent recruitment drives, including 42,500 approved posts within the health department, and an ambitious target to recruit for more than 2.5 lakh positions over five years. He also highlighted signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at generating over 300,000 private sector opportunities.

New youth welfare initiatives, the Parth scheme and Madhya Pradesh Yuva Prerak Abhiyan, were also unveiled by the Youth Welfare Department. According to Yadav, these would empower young individuals through coaching and skill development, addressing criticism from Patwari, who condemned the government's track record on employment generation as a facade reliant on vacant promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)