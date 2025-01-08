Delhi Prepares for 2025 Assembly Election: Key Measures Announced

In a key preparatory step for the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly Election in 2025, Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz gathered with representatives of major political parties to ensure adherence to fair election practices. During the meeting, held on Wednesday, Vaz detailed the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct and the vigorous monitoring of election expenditures.

Representatives from major parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Indian National Congress, and the National People's Party, participated actively. Vaz stressed the importance of the Model Code of Conduct, which took effect immediately after the election announcement, aiming to guarantee ethical campaigning and prohibit actions that might impede the electoral process.

Alongside campaign conduct guidelines, strict measures for monitoring election finances were outlined, including the deployment of expenditure observers and surveillance teams. Control rooms are set up to address any violations, and political parties are required to maintain financial transparency by submitting expenditure details on time. The gathering served as a vital forum for open discussion, allowing party representatives to raise concerns and provide feedback.

