Punjab Health Minister Eases Concerns Over Human Metapneumovirus

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh has urged the public not to panic over the recent emergence of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in India, emphasizing that the virus, unlike coronavirus, presents only mild flu-like symptoms. Currently, Punjab has reported no cases, and Singh assured residents that the state is adhering to all necessary precautions as directed by the central government.

In a video statement, Singh clarified that HMPV manifests symptoms such as fever, cough, and cold, similar to common flu viruses, and these symptoms typically resolve on their own. He stressed that residents need not worry about a major health risk, urging children and the elderly to take extra care.

Experts, like Dr. Pinaki R Debnath from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, highlight that HMPV is not new, but its occurrence has increased due to colder conditions. Protective measures such as wearing masks in crowded areas and maintaining good hygiene can help reduce the virus's spread, especially amongst those with weaker immunity.

