Punjab Health Minister Eases Concerns Over Human Metapneumovirus

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh assures the public that Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is not a severe threat like coronavirus. With mild symptoms and no reported cases in Punjab, the state follows national guidelines. He urges precaution for vulnerable groups as the virus spreads mainly in colder conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:15 IST
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh has urged the public not to panic over the recent emergence of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in India, emphasizing that the virus, unlike coronavirus, presents only mild flu-like symptoms. Currently, Punjab has reported no cases, and Singh assured residents that the state is adhering to all necessary precautions as directed by the central government.

In a video statement, Singh clarified that HMPV manifests symptoms such as fever, cough, and cold, similar to common flu viruses, and these symptoms typically resolve on their own. He stressed that residents need not worry about a major health risk, urging children and the elderly to take extra care.

Experts, like Dr. Pinaki R Debnath from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, highlight that HMPV is not new, but its occurrence has increased due to colder conditions. Protective measures such as wearing masks in crowded areas and maintaining good hygiene can help reduce the virus's spread, especially amongst those with weaker immunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

