Mahakumbh 2025: Preparations Reach Fever Pitch Ahead of Massive Pilgrim Surge

In the lead-up to the Mahakumbh festival, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, assessed the readiness of arrangements at the Triveni Ghat, where he performed a ritual puja. This visit also included a forthcoming meeting with airport authorities to finalize travel arrangements for an expected influx of devotees.

Mohol expressed satisfaction with the rigorous preparations under the guidance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He emphasized the importance of a seamless experience for visitors gathering at the Mahakumbh, a sentiment echoed by Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta, who anticipates a congregation of 40-45 crore devotees.

Echoing the organized success of the 2019 Kumbh, Gupta highlighted intensified security protocols, including the deployment of five American Warmblood horses by the Patrolling Police to ensure safety at the Mela grounds. These specialized horses, valued at Rs 1.5 crore each but acquired at Rs 7 lakh, are noted for their ability to detect threats from afar.

This 12-yearly event, concluding on February 26, is expected to draw over 45 crore visitors seeking spiritual redemption through ritual baths at the Sangam, the meeting point of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Key bathing dates include Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, and Basant Panchami on February 3.

