Boosting Agricultural Growth: Key Budget Talks Unveiled
Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss significant Budget proposals. The meeting involved detailed discussions on boosting the agricultural sector, increasing farmers' income, and addressing concerns from stakeholders across four departments: agriculture, ICAR, rural development, and land resources.
Updated: 08-01-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:03 IST
In a move to bolster the agricultural sector, Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan engaged in discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.
The focus of the meeting was to review key Budget proposals aimed at enhancing farmers' incomes and supporting agricultural growth. Chouhan, along with senior officials, considered suggestions for the agriculture, ICAR, rural development, and land resources departments.
The dialogue also addressed concerns raised by farmers and industry stakeholders, with Chouhan emphasizing comprehensive strategies for the upcoming Budget.
