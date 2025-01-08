Left Menu

Boosting Agricultural Growth: Key Budget Talks Unveiled

Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss significant Budget proposals. The meeting involved detailed discussions on boosting the agricultural sector, increasing farmers' income, and addressing concerns from stakeholders across four departments: agriculture, ICAR, rural development, and land resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:03 IST
Boosting Agricultural Growth: Key Budget Talks Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to bolster the agricultural sector, Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan engaged in discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

The focus of the meeting was to review key Budget proposals aimed at enhancing farmers' incomes and supporting agricultural growth. Chouhan, along with senior officials, considered suggestions for the agriculture, ICAR, rural development, and land resources departments.

The dialogue also addressed concerns raised by farmers and industry stakeholders, with Chouhan emphasizing comprehensive strategies for the upcoming Budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025