Tragedy Strikes Vaikunta Ekadasi: Stampede at Tirupati Temple

The Tirupati East Police have filed two FIRs after a stampede during the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival in Tirupati led to multiple deaths. Overcrowding and inadequate management are blamed for the incident, drawing criticism from opposition leaders against the current administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 12:43 IST
Tragedy Strikes Vaikunta Ekadasi: Stampede at Tirupati Temple
Visuals from the Spot (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a tragic stampede during the Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations in Tirupati, the police have registered two separate FIRs, highlighting the dire consequences of overcrowding during the festival. The incidents unfolded on January 8, casting a shadow over the temple town.

The first fatality involved R. Malliga, a 50-year-old resident from Tamil Nadu's Mettur Salem district, who collapsed while waiting in a queue for darshan tokens at Vishnunivasam. Despite swift medical assistance, she was declared dead upon arrival at the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital. Police cited overcrowding and Malliga's health condition as contributing factors.

A second FIR reported by M. Jayaramulu, a Tehsildar from Narayanavanam Mandal, detailed the deaths of five more devotees triggered by a sudden surge in a queue at Padmavathi Park near Ramanaidu School. Opposition leaders have expressed deep sorrow and criticized the Chandrababu Naidu government for administrative failures, questioning the lack of safety measures despite the anticipated influx of devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

