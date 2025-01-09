Left Menu

Chai Wale Baba: The Silent Educator Fueling Civil Aspirations

For 40 years, 'Chai Wale Baba', an ascetic tea seller from Uttar Pradesh, has silently guided civil service aspirants without eating, relying on tea and WhatsApp for communication. Meanwhile, the Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj draws international devotees like Pascal, seeking spiritual purification through its sacred traditions.

In a remarkable tale of devotion and service, Dinesh Swaroop Brahmachari, popularly known as 'Chai Wale Baba', has dedicated four decades to mentoring aspiring civil servants in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. What makes his journey extraordinary is his vow of silence and abstaining from food, living solely on ten cups of tea each day, while guiding students through WhatsApp.

'I have been associated with Maharaj Ji for almost four to five years now. We are his disciples,' said Rajesh Singh, a civil service aspirant, speaking to ANI. He elaborated on Baba's unique communication method, stating, 'Guruji is silent, but we understand through his gestures and WhatsApp messages. We write our queries to him, and he responds in writing.'

Simultaneously, Prayagraj is gearing up for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, attracting international devotees like Pascal from France, who shared her spiritual journey with ANI. 'This is a holy place to purify the soul,' she expressed, emphasizing her affinity for Hinduism and meeting with numerous yogis and sadhus. The Kumbh Mela, celebrated every 12 years, concludes on February 26, with millions of devotees expected to participate in the sacred rituals at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

