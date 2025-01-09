Rescue Operations Intensify After Factory Collapse in Sargaon

A major rescue operation is in progress after a devastating collapse of a silo structure at an iron-making factory in Sargaon, Mungeli, left several laborers feared trapped. Two individuals have been successfully rescued and transported to Bilaspur for medical attention.

Mungeli Superintendent of Police, Bhojram Patel, conveyed the gravity of the situation, confirming the structural failure of a plant chimney and the subsequent trapping of workers beneath the debris. Patel stated, "With assistance from various departments, we suspect that three to four people remain trapped. Clarity will emerge post debris clearance."

Mungeli Collector Rahul Deo emphasized the swift response, highlighting the involvement of the State Disaster Response Force. "The rescue operations are being executed with significant manpower and machinery support. Efforts continue to locate missing laborers, with additional details pending from plant management," Deo remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)