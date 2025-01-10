Desperate Rescue Operation Underway at Umrangso Mine

A coordinated rescue mission by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, NDRF, SDRF, and other agencies is in progress to save eight individuals trapped in a coal mine in the Umrangso area since January 6. Coal India has deployed a 500 gallons-per-minute pump to drain water from the mine as efforts continue.

According to K Mere, General Manager of Northeastern Coal Field, a high-capacity pump from Nagpur is being installed, along with two generators to power the equipment. The installation is scheduled to proceed non-stop in three shifts, aiming to remove significant amounts of water from the mine.

While Assam Mines and Minerals Minister Kaushik Rai confirmed the recovery of one body, the exact number of trapped workers remains uncertain. The Army and Navy are diving into the mine, and operations to lower the water level continue. Inspector Roshan Kumar Singh of the NDRF reported no decrease in water levels despite extensive pumping efforts.

The mine collapse presents numerous difficulties for the rescue operation, including hazardous underground conditions. Specialized diving experts are now being enlisted to provide their expertise in this complex and challenging mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)