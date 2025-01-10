Desperate Rescue Operation Underway at Umrangso Mine
A joint team, including the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and other agencies, is engaged in a rescue operation to save eight workers trapped in a coal mine since January 6. Despite efforts with high-powered pumps and generators, rescue teams struggle against rising water levels and hazardous conditions.
- Country:
- India
A coordinated rescue mission by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, NDRF, SDRF, and other agencies is in progress to save eight individuals trapped in a coal mine in the Umrangso area since January 6. Coal India has deployed a 500 gallons-per-minute pump to drain water from the mine as efforts continue.
According to K Mere, General Manager of Northeastern Coal Field, a high-capacity pump from Nagpur is being installed, along with two generators to power the equipment. The installation is scheduled to proceed non-stop in three shifts, aiming to remove significant amounts of water from the mine.
While Assam Mines and Minerals Minister Kaushik Rai confirmed the recovery of one body, the exact number of trapped workers remains uncertain. The Army and Navy are diving into the mine, and operations to lower the water level continue. Inspector Roshan Kumar Singh of the NDRF reported no decrease in water levels despite extensive pumping efforts.
The mine collapse presents numerous difficulties for the rescue operation, including hazardous underground conditions. Specialized diving experts are now being enlisted to provide their expertise in this complex and challenging mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan: NDRF hopeful of pulling out child trapped in Kotputli borewell by today
Coal India Sees Mixed Production Results Amid Subsidiary Declines
NDRF's Swift Rescue Amid Ganga's Turbulence: A Drill Turned Real
CCI Clears Coal India of Dominance Charges in E-Auction Scheme
NDRF Gears Up for Gangasagar Mela 2025 with Elite Rescue Teams