Left Menu

Opposition Parties Unite in Boycott of Erode East By-election

The AIADMK and DMDK have announced to boycott the Erode (East) by-election, accusing the ruling DMK of anti-democratic practices. This decision comes amid allegations of misuse of power by the DMK government and ongoing protests by AIADMK over a separate sexual assault case in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 23:50 IST
Opposition Parties Unite in Boycott of Erode East By-election
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic political move, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) declared its decision to boycott the Erode (East) Assembly by-election, scheduled for February 5. The party accuses the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government of voter suppression, claiming that ministers and members of Chief Minister MK Stalin's government will exert undue influence to prevent a free and fair election.

Joining the AIADMK in this boycott, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) also voiced its concerns. DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth criticized the DMK's handling of the electoral process, asserting that the previous victory was achieved through anti-democratic means, a strategy she expects to see replicated in the upcoming by-election.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of EVKS Elangovan, a Congress MLA. In a separate act of protest, AIADMK legislators appeared at the Secretariat wearing black shirts to oppose the DMK's administration amid allegations of a mishandled sexual assault case at Anna University. Despite assurances from Chief Minister Stalin about swift justice, the opposition has remained steadfast in its protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025