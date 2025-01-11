Opposition Parties Unite in Boycott of Erode East By-election

In a dramatic political move, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) declared its decision to boycott the Erode (East) Assembly by-election, scheduled for February 5. The party accuses the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government of voter suppression, claiming that ministers and members of Chief Minister MK Stalin's government will exert undue influence to prevent a free and fair election.

Joining the AIADMK in this boycott, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) also voiced its concerns. DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth criticized the DMK's handling of the electoral process, asserting that the previous victory was achieved through anti-democratic means, a strategy she expects to see replicated in the upcoming by-election.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of EVKS Elangovan, a Congress MLA. In a separate act of protest, AIADMK legislators appeared at the Secretariat wearing black shirts to oppose the DMK's administration amid allegations of a mishandled sexual assault case at Anna University. Despite assurances from Chief Minister Stalin about swift justice, the opposition has remained steadfast in its protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)