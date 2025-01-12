Left Menu

Reviving DAMUs: A New Framework for Farmers' Climate Resilience

The government plans to establish a permanent framework for District Agrometeorological Units (DAMUs), revamping the ad-hoc weather advice system crucial for farmers. DAMUs will now have a mix of permanent and contractual staff to provide consistent, block-level weather-related information to enhance farmers' resilience against climate impacts.

  • India

The government is set to establish a permanent framework for District Agrometeorological Units (DAMUs), previously operating on an ad-hoc basis, said Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary, M Ravichandran. The units, crucial for providing block-level weather-related advisories to farmers, were shut down last year after recommendations from Niti Aayog.

Ravichandran emphasized the need for a robust structure to carry out vital meteorological services for agriculture. An official source confirmed that the Earth Sciences Ministry has appealed to the Prime Minister's Office to prioritize reviving DAMUs. Widespread financial concerns were dismissed as misconceptions, with former proposals suggesting the Agriculture Ministry fund DAMUs.

DAMUs, which are set to include both permanent and contractual personnel, aim to address previous quality issues linked to their temporary staffing. Launched alongside the Gramin Krishi Mausam Seva, DAMUs have been essential for offering precise advisories to farmers across various agro-climatic zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

