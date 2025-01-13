Surge in Private Equity Investment in Indian Real Estate

Private equity investment in Indian real estate has seen a 6% growth, reaching USD 2.82 billion during the period of April to December this fiscal year. This increase is largely attributed to a surge in fund inflow in industrial and logistics parks, according to data from real estate consultant Anarock.

Though the number of Private Equity (PE) deals decreased from 30 to 24 year-on-year for the first nine months, the total investment value showed an upward trend. Foreign investments accounted for a substantial 82% of the total PE contributions during this period.

Shobhit Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO of Anarock Capital, highlighted the impact of major deals, such as the Reliance-ADIA/KKR warehousing agreement worth USD 1.54 billion. This, along with the USD 204 million Blackstone-LOGOS equity deal, significantly bolstered investments in logistics and warehousing, which comprised 62% of the total investments.

