Left Menu

Surge in Private Equity Investment in Indian Real Estate

Private equity investment in Indian real estate increased by 6% to USD 2.82 billion from April to December in the current fiscal year, primarily due to a rise in the industrial and logistics sector. Despite fewer deals, the sector attracted 62% of total investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:05 IST
Surge in Private Equity Investment in Indian Real Estate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Private equity investment in Indian real estate has seen a 6% growth, reaching USD 2.82 billion during the period of April to December this fiscal year. This increase is largely attributed to a surge in fund inflow in industrial and logistics parks, according to data from real estate consultant Anarock.

Though the number of Private Equity (PE) deals decreased from 30 to 24 year-on-year for the first nine months, the total investment value showed an upward trend. Foreign investments accounted for a substantial 82% of the total PE contributions during this period.

Shobhit Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO of Anarock Capital, highlighted the impact of major deals, such as the Reliance-ADIA/KKR warehousing agreement worth USD 1.54 billion. This, along with the USD 204 million Blackstone-LOGOS equity deal, significantly bolstered investments in logistics and warehousing, which comprised 62% of the total investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025