Panic at Tirumala: Fire Disrupts Laddu Prasadam Distribution

In Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, a fire erupted at the renowned Tirumala Tirupati Temple on January 13th, causing panic among worshippers at the site. The blaze broke out at the counter number 47 where laddu prasadam, a traditional offering, is distributed.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Joint Executive Officer, Venkaiah Chowdary, attributed the cause of the fire to a short circuit in the UPS system linked to a computer set up at the counter. Emergency services and temple staff were quick to respond, rushing to the scene to control the flames, successfully averting any casualties.

Though the fire was brought under control swiftly, authorities are investigating the incident further. Additional details have yet to be revealed, ANC sources confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)