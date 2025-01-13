NATO Chief Warns Against EU Defence Barriers

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has urged the European Union to avoid imposing barriers that would hinder non-EU NATO countries from participating in its defence industrial initiatives.

Speaking at a European Parliament committee session, Rutte expressed support for the European Defence Industry Programme, which aims to encourage joint purchases from European firms and boost industry capacity. However, he stressed the importance of inclusive collaboration, warning that restricting access could raise costs and stunt innovation.

Highlighting the increasing defence cooperation between Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran, Rutte emphasized the strategic necessity of transatlantic defence industry cooperation to enhance European security.

(With inputs from agencies.)