Left Menu

NATO Chief Warns Against EU Defence Barriers

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte advised the EU not to impose barriers that exclude non-EU NATO countries from its defence initiatives. He supports the European Defence Industry Programme aimed at joint purchases from European firms but emphasizes the need for inclusive collaboration to boost security in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:18 IST
NATO Chief Warns Against EU Defence Barriers
Mark Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has urged the European Union to avoid imposing barriers that would hinder non-EU NATO countries from participating in its defence industrial initiatives.

Speaking at a European Parliament committee session, Rutte expressed support for the European Defence Industry Programme, which aims to encourage joint purchases from European firms and boost industry capacity. However, he stressed the importance of inclusive collaboration, warning that restricting access could raise costs and stunt innovation.

Highlighting the increasing defence cooperation between Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran, Rutte emphasized the strategic necessity of transatlantic defence industry cooperation to enhance European security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025