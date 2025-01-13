NATO Chief Warns Against EU Defence Barriers
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte advised the EU not to impose barriers that exclude non-EU NATO countries from its defence initiatives. He supports the European Defence Industry Programme aimed at joint purchases from European firms but emphasizes the need for inclusive collaboration to boost security in Europe.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has urged the European Union to avoid imposing barriers that would hinder non-EU NATO countries from participating in its defence industrial initiatives.
Speaking at a European Parliament committee session, Rutte expressed support for the European Defence Industry Programme, which aims to encourage joint purchases from European firms and boost industry capacity. However, he stressed the importance of inclusive collaboration, warning that restricting access could raise costs and stunt innovation.
Highlighting the increasing defence cooperation between Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran, Rutte emphasized the strategic necessity of transatlantic defence industry cooperation to enhance European security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hidden Arsenal Uncovered in Arunachal Pradesh: A Victory for Security Forces
Drones and AI Elevate Security Measures at Maha Kumbh 2025
Salt Typhoon Cyberattack Uncovered: U.S. Telecoms Confirm Security Breach
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges
Vrindavan Gears Up for New Year Devotees with Enhanced Security Measures