Undersea Sabotage Sparks Baltic Sea Tensions: The Threat Below

A crew aboard an oil tanker was implicated in sabotage activities, threatening critical underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. Finnish authorities intercepted the vessel, Eagle S, suspecting damage to power and communication cables by dragging its anchor.

Heightened tensions prevail among Baltic Sea nations after numerous outages have been reported since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. NATO leaders are scheduled to convene in Helsinki to address these pressing security concerns.

The investigation reveals that nine crew members, primarily of Indian and Georgian nationality, are under suspicion and barred from travel. Further, another vessel, reportedly Chinese, is under scrutiny for similar activities indicating a broader marine threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)