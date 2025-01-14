Left Menu

Italy, UNESCO to Rebuild Odesa's Historic Cathedral

Italy is set to sign an agreement with Ukraine and UNESCO to rebuild the city of Odesa and its cathedral, which suffered damage in a Russian missile attack. The deal, which includes funding for restoration, is part of Italy's G7 presidency efforts for peace and support for Ukraine's energy system.

Updated: 14-01-2025 00:43 IST
Italy is poised to sign an agreement with Ukraine and UNESCO aimed at rebuilding the historic city of Odesa and its cathedral, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced on Wednesday. The cathedral sustained extensive damage following a Russian missile strike last year.

Ukraine has reported significant damages to the Orthodox cathedral in July during the attack on the southern port city, though Russia denies its involvement. Tajani revealed the agreement signing will take place on May 15 in Rome, marking a significant step towards the restoration effort.

Previously, Italy had pledged 500,000 euros for the Spaso-Preobrazhenskyi Cathedral's roof restoration. As the current G7 presidency holder, Italy emphasizes its commitment to supporting Ukraine, particularly focusing on reconstructive aid and bolstering Ukraine's energy systems.

