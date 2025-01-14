Left Menu

Sovcomflot Navigates U.S. Sanctions with Resilience

Russia's top shipping company, Sovcomflot, faces operational challenges due to new U.S. sanctions. Accusing political motives behind the sanctions, Sovcomflot ensures compliance while maintaining high safety and quality standards. The recent sanctions target Russia's oil and gas revenues, affecting 69 Sovcomflot vessels.

Russia's premier shipping firm, Sovcomflot, is grappling with new operational hurdles following the imposition of U.S. sanctions. The company criticizes these measures as politically motivated, alleging they undermine global merchant shipping.

Sovcomflot emphasized that its fleet does not belong to any 'shadow fleet' and that the sanctions lack legal justification. They are allegedly driven by the political agendas of certain nations, particularly the United States.

Sovcomflot affirms its commitment to mitigating the sanctions' impact, ensuring adherence to safety and quality standards. The U.S. administration recently implemented its toughest sanctions package aimed at curbing Russia's oil and gas profits, blocking numerous Sovcomflot vessels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

