Golden Spice Revival: National Turmeric Board Sets Ambitious Goals

The National Turmeric Board aims to transform the global turmeric market. With the ambition to double production to 20 lakh tonnes over the next five years, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the expansion of international markets and the enhancement of research and development for innovative products.

As the world's largest producer, consumer, and exporter of turmeric, India holds an impressive 70% of global production. In the fiscal year 2022-23, turmeric cultivation spanned 3.24 lakh hectares, yielding 11.61 lakh tonnes. Key producing states include Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

It is anticipated that with the Board's strategic initiatives, Indian turmeric exports could hit USD 1 billion by 2030. The newly inaugurated Board is chaired by Palle Ganga Reddy, with headquarters in Nizamabad, Telangana, and includes representatives from various governmental departments and top turmeric-producing regions.

