Left Menu

Golden Spice Revival: National Turmeric Board Sets Ambitious Goals

The National Turmeric Board has been established to boost turmeric exports and double production to 20 lakh tonnes within five years. This initiative, inaugurated by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, aims to leverage traditional knowledge and foster research for enhanced value-added turmeric products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 13:15 IST
Golden Spice Revival: National Turmeric Board Sets Ambitious Goals
  • Country:
  • India

The National Turmeric Board aims to transform the global turmeric market. With the ambition to double production to 20 lakh tonnes over the next five years, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the expansion of international markets and the enhancement of research and development for innovative products.

As the world's largest producer, consumer, and exporter of turmeric, India holds an impressive 70% of global production. In the fiscal year 2022-23, turmeric cultivation spanned 3.24 lakh hectares, yielding 11.61 lakh tonnes. Key producing states include Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

It is anticipated that with the Board's strategic initiatives, Indian turmeric exports could hit USD 1 billion by 2030. The newly inaugurated Board is chaired by Palle Ganga Reddy, with headquarters in Nizamabad, Telangana, and includes representatives from various governmental departments and top turmeric-producing regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025