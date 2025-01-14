Left Menu

NATO's Baltic Sentry: Shielding the Baltic Sea

NATO is deploying frigates, patrol aircraft, and naval drones in the Baltic Sea to guard critical infrastructure after incidents involving damage to power cables, telecom links, and gas pipelines. Countries are considering sanctions against Russia's 'shadow fleet' to safeguard undersea installations and respond to potential threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:46 IST
NATO countries have announced the launch of 'Baltic Sentry,' a mission aimed at deploying frigates, patrol aircraft, and naval drones in the Baltic Sea. This move comes as a precautionary measure to safeguard vital infrastructures such as power cables, telecom links, and gas pipelines against potential threats.

Recent incidents, including the seizure of a Russian oil tanker suspected of damaging Finnish-Estonian infrastructure, have prompted this robust response. Finnish police suspect the tanker damaged undersea cables while dragging its anchor. This incident, along with others reported, underscores the region's vulnerability.

Responding to these threats, NATO, backed by the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, is considering sanctions against Russia's 'shadow fleet,' which may play a role in these security breaches. Finnish President Alexander Stubb emphasized the need for legal reviews to address measures against suspicious vessels while adhering to navigation freedoms.

