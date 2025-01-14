Left Menu

Britain Bans German Meat Imports Amid Foot-and-Mouth Scare

Britain has implemented a ban on imports of hams and other meat and dairy products from Germany to prevent foot-and-mouth disease from spreading. The disease was recently confirmed near Berlin, prompting preemptive measures to protect British livestock and farmers. This outbreak could cause significant disruptions in the UK meat supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:08 IST
Britain Bans German Meat Imports Amid Foot-and-Mouth Scare

The British government on Tuesday announced a ban on imports of hams, along with various other meat and dairy products, from Germany. The move aims to prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease to Britain after a case was identified outside Berlin last week.

Authorities in Britain emphasized that despite no current cases of the disease in the UK, the ban is a precautionary measure to protect farmers and their livelihoods. German officials recently confirmed the first outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in nearly four decades, affecting a water buffalo herd near Berlin.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a severe and highly contagious virus that impacts cattle, swine, sheep, goats, and other cloven-hoofed animals. While not harmful to humans, a major outbreak occurred in Britain in 2001, leading to the slaughter of over 6 million animals and devastating many farmers' incomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025