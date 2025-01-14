Britain Bans German Meat Imports Amid Foot-and-Mouth Scare

The British government on Tuesday announced a ban on imports of hams, along with various other meat and dairy products, from Germany. The move aims to prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease to Britain after a case was identified outside Berlin last week.

Authorities in Britain emphasized that despite no current cases of the disease in the UK, the ban is a precautionary measure to protect farmers and their livelihoods. German officials recently confirmed the first outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in nearly four decades, affecting a water buffalo herd near Berlin.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a severe and highly contagious virus that impacts cattle, swine, sheep, goats, and other cloven-hoofed animals. While not harmful to humans, a major outbreak occurred in Britain in 2001, leading to the slaughter of over 6 million animals and devastating many farmers' incomes.

