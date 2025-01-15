Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Addresses Public Grievances at Gorakhnath Temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a 'Janata Darshan' program at Gorakhnath Temple, Gorakhpur, addressing public grievances and ensuring prompt solutions. He also participated in Makar Sankranti festivities, thanking contributors to the Mahakumbh's first successful 'Amrit Snan'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 10:45 IST
Yogi Adityanath Addresses Public Grievances at Gorakhnath Temple
Visuals from the Janata Darshan program (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath organized a 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple, Gorakhpur, on Wednesday, where he diligently listened to public grievances, assuring swift and just resolutions by directing officials to take action.

The 'Janata Darshan' initiative, frequently held by CM Yogi, serves as a direct channel for addressing citizen concerns. During the session, attendees from various districts presented diverse issues, receiving assurances of fair treatment from the Chief Minister.

CM Yogi inaugurated the 'Janata Darshan' program in 2017 with a focus on quickly addressing people's complaints. On Tuesday, he participated in Makar Sankranti festivities and expressed gratitude for the successful 'Amrit Snan' at Mahakumbh, saluting departments and volunteers for their contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025