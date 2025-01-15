Yogi Adityanath Addresses Public Grievances at Gorakhnath Temple
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a 'Janata Darshan' program at Gorakhnath Temple, Gorakhpur, addressing public grievances and ensuring prompt solutions. He also participated in Makar Sankranti festivities, thanking contributors to the Mahakumbh's first successful 'Amrit Snan'.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath organized a 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple, Gorakhpur, on Wednesday, where he diligently listened to public grievances, assuring swift and just resolutions by directing officials to take action.
The 'Janata Darshan' initiative, frequently held by CM Yogi, serves as a direct channel for addressing citizen concerns. During the session, attendees from various districts presented diverse issues, receiving assurances of fair treatment from the Chief Minister.
CM Yogi inaugurated the 'Janata Darshan' program in 2017 with a focus on quickly addressing people's complaints. On Tuesday, he participated in Makar Sankranti festivities and expressed gratitude for the successful 'Amrit Snan' at Mahakumbh, saluting departments and volunteers for their contributions.
