New Era Begins for Congress with 'Indira Bhawan' Inauguration

In a significant development, the Congress Party inaugurated its new headquarters, 'Indira Bhawan,' on Wednesday in New Delhi. The event was marked by the presence of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, and MP Rahul Gandhi among other distinguished leaders.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel shared his enthusiastic wishes for the party, highlighting the importance of this new beginning. He emphasized that the new headquarters represents a fresh start and will bolster the Congress Party's efforts. Named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, 'Indira Bhawan' is strategically located on Kotla Road.

The ceremony was described as 'historic' by Congress's Madhya Pradesh unit chief, Jitu Patwari, who reflects on the party's legacy in national independence. Furthermore, Congress leaders such as Deepender Singh Hooda and Gaurav Gogoi expressed hopes for advancing constitutional and democratic ideals, while Sachin Pilot and Rajiv Shukla noted the renewed energy and optimism this development brings.

