Russia Strikes Ukraine's Energy Grid Amid Escalating Tensions
Russian airstrikes have targeted crucial infrastructure in western Ukraine, further straining the nation's energy grid as winter approaches. With no reported injuries, local authorities are taking 'preventative measures' to stabilize power amid ongoing threats from Russian forces.
In a concerning escalation, Russian airstrikes have severely damaged key infrastructure in western Ukraine, worsening the already precarious state of the country's energy grid as winter sets in.
Authorities from Ukraine's Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions reported attacks on critical facilities, prompting emergency power cuts across several areas as a precaution. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.
This latest offensive marks another chapter in Russia's long-standing campaign to cripple Ukraine's infrastructure, as the Kremlin continues its three-year military campaign in the country.
