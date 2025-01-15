EU Sanctions on Russian Aluminium Could Shake Global Market
The Kremlin warns that EU sanctions on Russian primary aluminium imports may destabilize the global aluminium market. This follows reports that the European Commission plans to propose such a ban as part of its latest sanction package against Russia due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The Kremlin issued a warning on Wednesday, stating that proposed European Union sanctions on Russian aluminium imports could potentially destabilize the global market, already described as 'fragile'.
The European Commission reportedly plans to include a ban on Russian aluminium in its upcoming 16th sanction package against Russia, following the country's ongoing involvement in the Ukraine conflict.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the possibility of discussions on the matter, while Russian aluminium giant Rusal, the largest producer outside China, has yet to comment.
