Left Menu

EU Sanctions on Russian Aluminium Could Shake Global Market

The Kremlin warns that EU sanctions on Russian primary aluminium imports may destabilize the global aluminium market. This follows reports that the European Commission plans to propose such a ban as part of its latest sanction package against Russia due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:12 IST
EU Sanctions on Russian Aluminium Could Shake Global Market
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin issued a warning on Wednesday, stating that proposed European Union sanctions on Russian aluminium imports could potentially destabilize the global market, already described as 'fragile'.

The European Commission reportedly plans to include a ban on Russian aluminium in its upcoming 16th sanction package against Russia, following the country's ongoing involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the possibility of discussions on the matter, while Russian aluminium giant Rusal, the largest producer outside China, has yet to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025