Naxal IED Blasts Injure BSF and CRPF Jawans in Chhattisgarh's Ongoing Struggle

Two BSF jawans were injured in an IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur. Meanwhile, in Bijapur, two CRPF jawans sustained injuries from a similar attack. The incidents arise as security forces intensify anti-Naxal operations, highlighted by recent encounters resulting in Naxal casualties and weapon recoveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured following an improvised explosive device (IED) detonation orchestrated by Naxals, police sources confirmed on Friday. This incident took place during the deployment of a BSF road-opening party between Camp Garpa and Garpa village earlier that morning, as detailed by a police official.

The Narayanpur Superintendent of Police, Prabhat Kumar, affirmed the incident, with further information expected to be disseminated later. Meanwhile, Thursday witnessed similar hostilities in Bijapur district, where a pressure IED blast injured two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans near Putkel village. The injured personnel were promptly evacuated and are now in stable condition, according to police reports.

The recent spate of violence underscores the intensification of anti-Naxal campaigns in Bijapur, evidenced by a January 12 encounter that led to the deaths of five Naxalites, including two women. The operation also saw the recovery of numerous weapons, such as a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) and a locally crafted Bharmar gun, alongside explosives and Maoist literature. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lauded the bravery of security forces amidst these challenges, emphasizing ongoing efforts to eradicate Naxalism by 2026 under the Prime Minister's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

