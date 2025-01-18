Left Menu

Verdict Delivered in Kolkata Doctor's Murder Case

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court has found Sanjay Roy guilty in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College. The court will decide his punishment on Monday as the case continues to draw attention due to related financial irregularities at the college.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:55 IST
Accused Sanjay Roy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court has pronounced Sanjay Roy guilty of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Justice Anirban Das delivered the verdict on Saturday, with sentencing set for Monday.

Charges under Sections 64, 66, and 103/1 of the BNS have been framed against Roy, who has claimed innocence, saying he was falsely implicated. The case, which began after the discovery of the doctor's body on August 9, sparked widespread protests.

Parallel investigations have revealed financial irregularities at the same hospital, leading to separate charges against Sandip Ghosh and others. Delays in the legal process have granted bail to some accused, while the convicted man's appeal and the pursuit of justice by the victim's family continue.

