Verdict Delivered in Kolkata Doctor's Murder Case

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court has pronounced Sanjay Roy guilty of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Justice Anirban Das delivered the verdict on Saturday, with sentencing set for Monday.

Charges under Sections 64, 66, and 103/1 of the BNS have been framed against Roy, who has claimed innocence, saying he was falsely implicated. The case, which began after the discovery of the doctor's body on August 9, sparked widespread protests.

Parallel investigations have revealed financial irregularities at the same hospital, leading to separate charges against Sandip Ghosh and others. Delays in the legal process have granted bail to some accused, while the convicted man's appeal and the pursuit of justice by the victim's family continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)