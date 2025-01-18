Pilgrims Flock to Maha Kumbh: A Spiritual Confluence in Prayagraj

In a testament to India's rich cultural tapestry, more than 2.5 million pilgrims converged on the sacred city of Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, with a staggering 1 million Kalpvasis and 3.5 million devotees marking the sixth day of this monumental event by taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, after partaking in the ritual bath, declared the Maha Kumbh a vibrant celebration of Indian culture and a spiritual pilgrimage rooted in the ancient Vedic astronomical traditions of Sanatan Dharma. The event has already witnessed more than 73 million attendees as of January 17, underscoring its significance on a global scale.

Singh lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his adept management of what is billed as the world's largest public gathering. The festival commenced on January 13 and continues through February 26, offering key bathing days like Mauni Amavasya and Maha Shivaratri. Leaders, including BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, accompany Singh, highlighting the event's vast cultural and spiritual impact.

