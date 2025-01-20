Left Menu

RG Kar Case Verdict Spurs Debate on Investigation Integrity

The recent verdict in the RG Kar rape and murder case, declaring Sanjay Roy guilty, has instigated a debate over the investigation's credibility. Despite the court's decision, protesters and the victim's family believe multiple participants were involved and criticize the CBI investigation as inadequate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:26 IST
RG Kar Case Verdict Spurs Debate on Investigation Integrity
Dr Tapas Pramanik (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent verdict in the RG Kar rape and murder case, which found Sanjay Roy guilty, has provoked widespread debate among those who had protested the heinous murder. Dr. Tapan Pramanik, of RG Kar Medical Hospital, criticized the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe as "totally worthless," asserting that multiple individuals were implicated in the crime.

Dr. Pramanik, speaking to ANI, referenced CBI reports leaked to the media. He stated that while CCTV footage captured 68 movements, only Roy was identified. Nevertheless, he expressed willingness to accept the verdict, whether it means life imprisonment or the death penalty for Roy.

As the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court prepares to announce Roy's sentence, the victim's father insists on severe punishment for Roy and suggests other conspirators remain at large. Meanwhile, security outside the court has been enhanced, highlighting the case's sensitive nature and public impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025