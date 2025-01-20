RG Kar Case Verdict Spurs Debate on Investigation Integrity
The recent verdict in the RG Kar rape and murder case, declaring Sanjay Roy guilty, has instigated a debate over the investigation's credibility. Despite the court's decision, protesters and the victim's family believe multiple participants were involved and criticize the CBI investigation as inadequate.
The recent verdict in the RG Kar rape and murder case, which found Sanjay Roy guilty, has provoked widespread debate among those who had protested the heinous murder. Dr. Tapan Pramanik, of RG Kar Medical Hospital, criticized the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe as "totally worthless," asserting that multiple individuals were implicated in the crime.
Dr. Pramanik, speaking to ANI, referenced CBI reports leaked to the media. He stated that while CCTV footage captured 68 movements, only Roy was identified. Nevertheless, he expressed willingness to accept the verdict, whether it means life imprisonment or the death penalty for Roy.
As the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court prepares to announce Roy's sentence, the victim's father insists on severe punishment for Roy and suggests other conspirators remain at large. Meanwhile, security outside the court has been enhanced, highlighting the case's sensitive nature and public impact.
