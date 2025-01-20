Left Menu

Security Forces Launch Major Hunt for Terrorists in Sopore

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified efforts to trace terrorists in Sopore. The Indian Army, Kashmir Police, and CRPF are conducting extensive search operations in Zaloora village, following the discovery of a terrorist hideout and gunfire exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:41 IST
Visuals from a village in Sopore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are actively pursuing terrorists in the Sopore district, with operations focused on Zaloora village. The coordinated effort involves the Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The escalation follows a recent successful operation in which security personnel uncovered a terrorist hideout in the region. According to local law enforcement, the discovery was made during a cordon and search operation in Sopore.

During the search operation, gunfire was reported within the area, prompting immediate action from security teams. The Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the findings and ongoing containment efforts in a post on the social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

