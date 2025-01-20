Security Forces Launch Major Hunt for Terrorists in Sopore

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are actively pursuing terrorists in the Sopore district, with operations focused on Zaloora village. The coordinated effort involves the Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The escalation follows a recent successful operation in which security personnel uncovered a terrorist hideout in the region. According to local law enforcement, the discovery was made during a cordon and search operation in Sopore.

During the search operation, gunfire was reported within the area, prompting immediate action from security teams. The Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the findings and ongoing containment efforts in a post on the social media platform X.

