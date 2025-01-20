Left Menu

Punjab Police Preps: Securing Borders Before Republic Day 2025

Ahead of Republic Day 2025, Punjab's DGP Gaurav Yadav reassessed law and order in key border areas. Emphasizing counter-terror tactics and anti-drug measures, police reviewed operations involving specialized task forces and BSF intelligence-led drone seizures to ensure regional security and peace. Cooperation with BSF led to significant drug busts involving drones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:50 IST
Punjab Police Preps: Securing Borders Before Republic Day 2025
Law and order meet held in Amritsar (Photo/DGP Punjab Police X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Republic Day 2025 approaches, Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, undertook a comprehensive law and order review in Amritsar. Visiting the border districts of Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar Rural, and Tarn Taran, Yadav focused on bolstering counter-terror operations, tackling drug trafficking, and combating organized crime, according to police reports.

High-level officials, including the Special DGP Internal Security, ADGP Anti-Narcotics Task Force, and members of the border district police force, attended the critical meeting. It aimed to enhance security measures, ensuring a police presence at strategic locations and implementing preventative and investigative strategies, as stated by the police.

The review comes on the heels of a successful operation led by Border Security Force (BSF) intelligence that intercepted drones smuggling narcotics. Notable seizures included a DJI Mavic Classic 3 drone and a heroin packet in Gurdaspur, plus a hexacopter from a field in Amritsar. A suspected heroin bundle was also found in Tarn Taran, underscoring increased vigilance against aerial smuggling threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025