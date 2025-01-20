Punjab Police Preps: Securing Borders Before Republic Day 2025
Ahead of Republic Day 2025, Punjab's DGP Gaurav Yadav reassessed law and order in key border areas. Emphasizing counter-terror tactics and anti-drug measures, police reviewed operations involving specialized task forces and BSF intelligence-led drone seizures to ensure regional security and peace. Cooperation with BSF led to significant drug busts involving drones.
As Republic Day 2025 approaches, Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, undertook a comprehensive law and order review in Amritsar. Visiting the border districts of Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar Rural, and Tarn Taran, Yadav focused on bolstering counter-terror operations, tackling drug trafficking, and combating organized crime, according to police reports.
High-level officials, including the Special DGP Internal Security, ADGP Anti-Narcotics Task Force, and members of the border district police force, attended the critical meeting. It aimed to enhance security measures, ensuring a police presence at strategic locations and implementing preventative and investigative strategies, as stated by the police.
The review comes on the heels of a successful operation led by Border Security Force (BSF) intelligence that intercepted drones smuggling narcotics. Notable seizures included a DJI Mavic Classic 3 drone and a heroin packet in Gurdaspur, plus a hexacopter from a field in Amritsar. A suspected heroin bundle was also found in Tarn Taran, underscoring increased vigilance against aerial smuggling threats.
