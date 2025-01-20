Punjab Police Preps: Securing Borders Before Republic Day 2025

As Republic Day 2025 approaches, Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, undertook a comprehensive law and order review in Amritsar. Visiting the border districts of Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar Rural, and Tarn Taran, Yadav focused on bolstering counter-terror operations, tackling drug trafficking, and combating organized crime, according to police reports.

High-level officials, including the Special DGP Internal Security, ADGP Anti-Narcotics Task Force, and members of the border district police force, attended the critical meeting. It aimed to enhance security measures, ensuring a police presence at strategic locations and implementing preventative and investigative strategies, as stated by the police.

The review comes on the heels of a successful operation led by Border Security Force (BSF) intelligence that intercepted drones smuggling narcotics. Notable seizures included a DJI Mavic Classic 3 drone and a heroin packet in Gurdaspur, plus a hexacopter from a field in Amritsar. A suspected heroin bundle was also found in Tarn Taran, underscoring increased vigilance against aerial smuggling threats.

