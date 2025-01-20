Chandrababu Naidu Celebrates Global Telugu Identity

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, has articulated his enduring affection for the Telugu community, expressing a desire to take birth again among his people. During a meet-and-greet in Zurich amidst the World Economic Forum in Davos, he commended the global Telugu diaspora for their dynamic presence.

Naidu pointed out the Telugu community's strategic migration to places of opportunity, emphasizing their resourcefulness. He noted Telugus' significant role and presence across Europe and expressed pride in their economic achievements. He recalled his unjust imprisonment, emphasizing the global community's support during his 53-day ordeal.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for youth involvement in politics and highlighted past achievements, including fostering Hyderabad as a tech hub. He committed to advancing Andhra Pradesh's role in technology and aspiring for a leadership position by 2047, encouraging global partners to join in the state's ambitious developmental journey.

